Island weekly calendar: Nov. 19-27
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, November 19 to Friday, November 27:
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.
Lego Club, Fridays, 3 p.m. Call 749-0042 for dates.
Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19
Origami Club, for adults, 12 noon, Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.
Library Book Club, members read “The Professor and the Madman” by Simon Winchester, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Herb workshop, with Sarah Shepherd, 6 to 9 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society, $25. Pre-registration required. Call 749-0025.
Friday Night Dialogues, Islander Dr. John Cosgove speaks about “Medical and Surgical Aspects of Presidential Assassinations,” Shelter
Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Craftapalooza, kids make crafts for holiday gifts, Shelter Island Library, 1 p.m. Supplies provided. Call Jamie LaGasse at 749-0042 for details.
Alumni recital, Perlman Music Program’s violinist Ariel Horowitz accompanied by pianist John Root, 5 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Tickets cost $25, free for kids 18 and under, and are available online at perlmanmusicprogram.org.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22
Basically Baroque, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Musicians include Bill Packard, flute; Linda Betjeman, keyboards; Dan Skabeikis, violin; and cellist Jeannie Woelker. Free; donations appreciated. Call 749-0805 for more information.
Grant Awards Celebration, Shelter Island Educational Foundation, 4 to 6 p.m., Sylvester Manor. Everyone invited; refreshments served.
Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program students and alumni, 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Free; no reservations required. Seating on first-come basis. 212-877-5045.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Movies at the Library, “Being Julia,” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Ecumenical Word Service, 7 p.m., reception to follow, Presbyterian Church. Donation for Food Pantry appreciated.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26
Thanksgiving Community Potluck, 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Bring a dish to share. RSVP by November 23 to Dana or Emily at 749-5092.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
November 19: Green Options Committee, 12 noon.
November 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.
November 21: Village of Dering Harbor, Architectural Review Board public hearing, Village Hall, 10:30 a.m.
November 23: Fire Commissioners, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.
November 26: All town buildings closed.