Island weekly calendar: Nov. 19-27

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, November 19 to Friday, November 27:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Lego Club, Fridays, 3 p.m. Call 749-0042 for dates.

Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Origami Club, for adults, 12 noon, Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

Library Book Club, members read “The Professor and the Madman” by Simon Winchester, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Herb workshop, with Sarah Shepherd, 6 to 9 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society, $25. Pre-registration required. Call 749-0025.

Friday Night Dialogues, Islander Dr. John Cosgove speaks about “Medical and Surgical Aspects of Presidential Assassinations,” Shelter

Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Craftapalooza, kids make crafts for holiday gifts, Shelter Island Library, 1 p.m. Supplies provided. Call Jamie LaGasse at 749-0042 for details.

Alumni recital, Perlman Music Program’s violinist Ariel Horowitz accompanied by pianist John Root, 5 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Tickets cost $25, free for kids 18 and under, and are available online at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Basically Baroque, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Musicians include Bill Packard, flute; Linda Betjeman, keyboards; Dan Skabeikis, violin; and cellist Jeannie Woelker. Free; donations appreciated. Call 749-0805 for more information.

Grant Awards Celebration, Shelter Island Educational Foundation, 4 to 6 p.m., Sylvester Manor. Everyone invited; refreshments served.

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program students and alumni, 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Free; no reservations required. Seating on first-come basis. 212-877-5045.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Movies at the Library, “Being Julia,” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Ecumenical Word Service, 7 p.m., reception to follow, Presbyterian Church. Donation for Food Pantry appreciated.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Thanksgiving Community Potluck, 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Bring a dish to share. RSVP by November 23 to Dana or Emily at 749-5092.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 19: Green Options Committee, 12 noon.

November 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

November 21: Village of Dering Harbor, Architectural Review Board public hearing, Village Hall, 10:30 a.m.

November 23: Fire Commissioners, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

November 26: All town buildings closed.