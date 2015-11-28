Giving Tree gifts benefit the Retreat

Celebrate the season of generosity by making a donation to the Giving Tree.

Located inside the Havens Barn at the Historical Society, the Giving Tree presents an opportunity to donate to those in need. For the third year in a row, the Society is teaming up with the Retreat, an East Hampton organization that provides domestic violence services and education on the East End of Long Island.

From now until December 6, stop by the Havens Store and choose an item to donate from the Retreat’s wish list. Shop and drop the unwrapped gift at the Historical Society’s Holiday Open House on Sunday, December 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Santa Claus will personally thank everyone who donates to the Giving Tree. You can also write your name or a message on a specially decorated ornament to be displayed on the tree.

A representative from the Retreat will pick up the items and deliver them to families on December 10. This year, the Retreat has a wish list for children and adults that includes items such as slippers, pajamas, toiletries, toys and games to bring a happy holiday to families in crisis on the East End.

“The Retreat is grateful to the Shelter Island Historical Society for its generosity in supporting us again this year through the Giving Tree,” said Loretta Davis, the Retreat’s executive director. “Our clients and their families are able to have a happier holiday season because of the kindness of the members of our community.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Giving Tree, but cannot attend the Historical Society’s Holiday Open House, you can still drop off your gift/donation at the Havens Store before December 6 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, call 749-0025.