Energy assessment could save money: PowerUp Communities has the key

PSEG ratepayers frustrated with high bills that apparently are going to get higher have one means of fighting back, according to Olivia Santoro of the Long Island Progressive Coalition (LIPC).

At the invitation of the Reverend Stephen Fearing of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, a LIPC representative spoke to residents there recently about “PowerUp Communities,” a project designed to arrange for an energy audit of your house.

The program, designed to serve primarily middle and lower income residents, won’t charge for the audit for families whose household income is below $210,000.

Once the assessment is completed, a report is drafted listing ways to save energy. These could include insulating the premises, air sealing, caulking, upgrading heating systems and for communities where natural gas is available, switching from oil heat.

These upgrades tend to save most householders between $800 and $1,500 a year on the fuel and electric bills, according to Ms. Santoro.

What’s more, homeowners don’t have out-of-pocket costs for work performed to improve their energy efficiency, Ms. Santoro said. Instead, it is paid off through rebates and month-to-month through savings on their utility bills.

Ken Pysher, who is a member of the town’s Water Advisory Committee, signed up for an assessment at his house after attending the session at the Presbyterian Church.

“With the cost of energy today, it is always important to know where you can save money,” Mr. Pysher said. “It just makes sense.”

He added that the program is designed to assist those who might otherwise be unable to afford upgrades.

Homeowners at a low household income could receive rebates totaling 50 percent of the cost of such upgrade projects, Mr. Pysher said.

“I am excited that the people who need it most will be able to access it,” he said about the program.

Islanders interested in learning more about the program or in organizing a session on Shelter Island with a LIPC expert can call Ms. Santoro at 516-541-1006 extension 16.

For more information on the program, visit PowerUpCommunities.com.