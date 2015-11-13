Cross country runners bound for state championships

Faces were generally tense among Shelter Island School’s cross country runners Friday morning as they boarded a bus just before 9 a.m. for a trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships set for Saturday at Monroe Woodbury High School in Central Valley. But reminded by crowds of their fellow students, school staff, parents and other town residents, their smiles grew broad among cries of “Go get ‘em.”

The bus was loaded with bottles of water and snacks to sustain the students during the ride upstate. When the moment came for the bus to pull away, the excitement was palpable among the crowd of people who came to see their heroes off.

Coach Bryan Gallagher bore a sweatshirt with the words, “We Run This Town” emblazoned on the back.

It certainly expressed the pride Islanders have in their student athletes.

The runners have given them plenty to cheer this season securing their place in the state championships by winning their Class D championship titles and both boys and girls teams had 4-0 records in league play.

j.lane@sireporter.com