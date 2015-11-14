Cross Country: Boys place seventh at states; girls take 9th

JULIE LANE PHOTO Cross country runners on Friday bound for state competition in Central Valley.

Shelter Island’s boys cross country team placed seventh and the girls placed ninth in Saturday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association State Championships at Monroe Woodbury High School in Central Valley.

Both the girls and boys teams made the trek from the Island to Central Valley Friday.

Results came from Todd Gulluscio, Shelter Island School’s director of physical education and district operations.

A full story on the state competition will be forthcoming from one of the team’s coaches, Bryan Gallagher, on Monday.

Shelter Island’s teams made it to the state competition by winning the Class D county championships and both boys and girls teams had 4-0 records in league play this year.

j.lane@sireporter.com