County awards grant for new restroom at Volunteer Park

A grant was awarded Monday to build a public restroom at Volunteer Park on Bridge Street. (Credit: Julie Lane file photo)

If you’ve ever been at Volunteer Park and had a sudden urge to go, pretty soon you won’t have to head all the way home for relief.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the latest round of downtown revitalization grants Monday, including a much anticipated $67,700 to help construct a a unisex restroom at the Bridge Street park.

“This is a needed improvement for residents and visitors to Shelter Island,” Mr. Bellone said in a press release. “Everyone enjoys our public parks, and this installation will provide much needed facilities.”

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce estimated in May that construction of the 12 feet by 10 feet bathroom would cost about $117,000 with the Chamber ($30,000) and Shelter Island Town ($20,000) picking up the difference in cost.

The Chamber and the town submitted the grant application in June. The town highway department would be responsible for maintenance of the restroom, officials said.

Mr. Bellone said funds were awarded to organizations that “represent a downtown area and who partner with their local municipality.” Nine projects across the county were awarded grants totaling $500,000.

gparpan@timesreview.com