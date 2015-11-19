Classical concerts on tap for this weekend

The Perlman Music Program’s musicians are back this weekend at the Clark Arts Center on the Shore Road campus.

On Saturday, November 21 at 5 p.m., rising star violinist Ariel Horowitz will perform a recital of Brahms, Chausson, Dvorak, Mozart and Wieniawski with pianist John Root.

An alumna of PMP’s Summer Music School, Ms. Horowitz has won top prizes at the Stulberg and Irving M. Klein International String Competitions and currently studies with Itzhak Perlman and Catherine Cho at the Juilliard School.

Tickets cost $25 — free for children 18 and under — and can be purchased at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

A Works in Progress concert will take the stage on Sunday, November 22 at 2:30 p.m. The students and alumni will present a free concert of classical masterworks. Reservations are not required but seating is on a first-come basis.

For more information, call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.