Card to limit Goody Pile hours

With some recent “abuse” at the Town Recycling Center Goody Pile, Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. has decided to limit the hours of operation, at least for the next several months through the winter. People wishing to bring items in or take items from the Goody Pile will have access between 10 a.m. and noon and 2 to 4 p.m., Mr. Card said.

That way, he can ensure a worker is available to check that what’s being brought in is good condition and appropriate for recycling to another user.

“We want to be reliable,” he said about continuing to offer services to residents and to be open when commercial carters need to bring in materials.

j.lane@sireporter.com