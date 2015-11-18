Board looks into lagoon project; two seek Town Council appointment

A brief Town Board work session Tuesday took up a plan proposed by the Waterways Management Advisory Council to dredge and add pilings at the Silver Beach Lagoon.

The plan would, according to the WMAC, “solve problems with empty slips, old gear in the water, illegal subletting [of town-registered moorings] and boats bumping into each other.”

The cost of the project is estimated at about $25,000, which would come out of the Waterways Fund to complete the dredging and install pilings.

Ken Pysher, acting chairman of the Water Advisory Committee, addressed the board with some further ideas on the plan. The proposal will be subject to a future public hearing before a resolution is voted on by the town board.

Near the end of the meeting when board members can bring up issues not on the agenda, Councilman Ed Brown urged, as he has in the past, that there be a concerted effort by East End municipalities, the county and state governments and environmental groups to push for a regional solution to the crisis of pollution in the area’s ground and surface waters.

In other news: According to Councilman Peter Reich, Dan Fokine, a member of the Green Options Advisory Committee and a founder of Vinebusters, has submitted his name for consideration to fill out Mr. Brown’s term when he retires on January 1, 2016. The appointment will be for one year with a special election planned for November 2016 for the final year of Mr. Brown’s term.

Also seeking the appointment is Emory Breiner, Mr. Reich said. A member of the Planning Board and a candidate in this year’s election for Town Council, Mr. Breiner finished third in the election November 3 to pick two board members.

“We anticipate there will be more candidates coming forward,” Mr. Reich said.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty has said the town will advertise for candidates and interviews will begin in early December.

The appointment will be announced at the January 5 Town Board organizational meeting.