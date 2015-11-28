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Around the Island

Balmy weather can’t be beat for Turkey Plunge in the bay

By Beverlea Walz

BEVERELA WALZ PHOTOS | Hardy (foolish?) souls racing to the water for the 6th annual Turkey plunge Saturday morning at Crescent Beach.
BEVERELA WALZ PHOTOS | Hardy (foolish?) souls racing to the water for the 6th annual Turkey Plunge Saturday morning at Crescent Beach.

The 6th annual Friends of the Library Turkey Plunge at Crescent Beach this morning, with all proceeds gong to the library, was once again one of the most joyous events of the season.

With temperatures approaching 60 and no wind, veteran plungers responded with bravado; one participant said, “It’s a day at the beach,” and a local who hails from the other side of the pond compared the morning to “a summer’s day in England.”

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For more coverage of the 2015 Plunge, watch this site, and the Reporter print edition of Thursday, December 3.