Annual 3-on-3 hoop fest on tap for Saturday, fun for all and supports Joey’s fund

MELISSA MUNDY | CONTRIBUTOR

The Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund will hold its annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday, November 28 at 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island School gymnasium.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Joe Theinert made the ultimate sacrifice on June 4, 2010 while serving his country during Operation Enduring Freedom. The inaugural tournament was held in November of that year thanks to the efforts of event co-founders and coordinators Carla Cadzin and Ian Kanarvogel, who were both schoolmates of Joe’s. After a summer of solemn remembrance ceremonies, Carla and Ian wanted to host a celebratory event that would bring together all those who knew Joe best.

Over the past five years, the tournament has become an enduring tradition, with teams representing a cross section of the community — full- and part-time resident families; teachers, students, and alumni from area schools; and local businesses — coming together to spend the day raising money for the Foundation and remembering a dear friend.

The community is invited to come and cheer on our players. There is a suggested $5 donation at the door and all spectators will be entered into half-time door prize drawings. There will also be awards given out for best-dressed player as chosen by the audience.

Since 2010, the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund has awarded 36 scholarships to graduating seniors from Shelter Island, Sag Harbor, Greenport, Mattituck, Riverhead and others. The Foundation also organizes programs and events that enrich the lives of active and veteran service members, their families and Gold Star families, like the recent “Telling Project,” which took place at the Perlman Music Center on November 7.

Visit jjtmf.org to register or for more information on the tournament, the Foundation or to make a donation.