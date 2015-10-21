Who’s new? Morgan Julia Melkonian, that’s who

Mark and Martha Melkonian of Shelter Island and North Salem, New York have announced the birth of their daughter, Morgan Julia Melkonian, on September 30, 2015 at 5:27 p.m. Morgan weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

She joins older brother, Matthew, who is six.

She is the seventh grandchild of Gene and Valerie Shepherd of Shelter Island and the second grandchild of John and Nancy Melkonian of Shelter Island and Armonk, New York. Her list of aunts and uncles include Gene and Deborah Shepherd and Sarah Shepherd.

Her cousins are Tyler, David, Lydia and Emily Shepherd and Mary Gennari-Shepherd, all of Shelter Island.

Her great-aunts and uncles include Francis and Judy Bertini of Shelter Island and Annandale, Virginia, Jim and Pegg Shepherd of Iowa and Paul Shepherd of Shelter Island.