What’s happening on the Island from October 15 to 22.

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, October 15 to Wednesday, October 22:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250. Through October.

Lego Club, Mondays, 3:15 p.m. Resumes October 26.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Origami Club, for adults, Thursdays, 12 noon. Begins October 15.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. No storytime October 24.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

Friday Night Dialogues, author Kevin Fitzpatrick reads from his newest book, “The Algonquin Round Table,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free, donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

Library budget vote, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

Shelter Island 5K, 11 a.m., Crescent Beach, rain or shine. Benefits local breast cancer charities. Adult pre-registration is $30 before midnight, October 15; registration day of the race, $40; children 14 and under, $10. Register online at shelterislandrun.com/5k.

Story and a craft, books about dinosaurs, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Oktoberfest, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., pig roast, live music from Points East, wine tastings, local beer and pumpkin painting for kids. $35 per person. 5K participants, bring race number to enter raffle. Call 749-0811 or visit theramsheadinn.com.

Oyster Event, co-hosted by Mashomack Preserve and Historical Society, 4 to 7 p.m., Havens Barn, $40 per person. Advance ticket purchase required. Call 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org. Proceeds benefit Historical Society.

Owl Prowl, with Tom Damiani, Mashomack Preserve, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring binoculars and flashlight. Free, donations requested. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19

After School Movie, “Hotel Transylvania,” Rated PG, 3:15 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

PTSA Scholastic Book Fair, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Shelter Island School lobby. Runs through Thursday, October 22. To volunteer, email Michelle Corbett at mcrhope3@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21

Health Matters, with Dr. Ann, half-hour lecture on personality disorders, followed by Q & A, Shelter Island Library, 10:15 a.m. Free.

Arbor Day program, Garden Club of Shelter Island, 1:45 p.m., Fiske Field. Speaker Mike Laspia. Relocated to high school auditorium in case of bad weather.

Ladies auxiliary meeting, Mitchell Post 281, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

Paint a pumpkin, for kids, 3:15 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Registration required; call 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 17: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

October 17: Village of Dering Harbor Zoning Board of Appeals, Village Hall, 10:30 a.m.

October 19: Community Preservation Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

October 19: MS4, 3 p.m.

October 19: Shelter Island Library’s Board of Trustees meeting, library lower level, 7 p.m.

October 19: CAC, 7:30 p.m.

October 20: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 20: Fire Commissioners budget hearing, Center firehouse, 7 p.m.

October 20: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

October 21: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.

October 23: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.