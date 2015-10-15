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Around the Island

What’s happening on the Island from October 15 to 22.

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, October 15 to Wednesday, October 22:
EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250. Through October.

Lego Club, Mondays, 3:15 p.m. Resumes October 26.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Origami Club, for adults, Thursdays, 12 noon. Begins October 15.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. No storytime October 24.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

Friday Night Dialogues, author Kevin Fitzpatrick reads from his newest book, “The Algonquin Round Table,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free, donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

Library budget vote, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

Shelter Island 5K, 11 a.m., Crescent Beach, rain or shine. Benefits local breast cancer charities. Adult pre-registration is $30 before midnight, October 15; registration day of the race, $40; children 14 and under, $10. Register online at shelterislandrun.com/5k.

Story and a craft, books about dinosaurs, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Oktoberfest, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., pig roast, live music from Points East, wine tastings, local beer and pumpkin painting for kids. $35 per person. 5K participants, bring race number to enter raffle. Call 749-0811 or visit theramsheadinn.com.

Oyster Event, co-hosted by Mashomack Preserve and Historical Society, 4 to 7 p.m., Havens Barn, $40 per person. Advance ticket purchase required. Call 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org. Proceeds benefit Historical Society.

Owl Prowl, with Tom Damiani, Mashomack Preserve, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring binoculars and flashlight. Free, donations requested. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19

After School Movie, “Hotel Transylvania,” Rated PG, 3:15 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

PTSA Scholastic Book Fair, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Shelter Island School lobby. Runs through Thursday, October 22. To volunteer, email Michelle Corbett at mcrhope3@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21

Health Matters, with Dr. Ann, half-hour lecture on personality disorders, followed by Q & A, Shelter Island Library, 10:15 a.m. Free.

Arbor Day program, Garden Club of Shelter Island, 1:45 p.m., Fiske Field. Speaker Mike Laspia. Relocated to high school auditorium in case of bad weather.

Ladies auxiliary meeting, Mitchell Post 281, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

Paint a pumpkin, for kids, 3:15 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Registration required; call 749-0042.

MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 17: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

October 17: Village of Dering Harbor Zoning Board of Appeals, Village Hall, 10:30 a.m.

October 19: Community Preservation Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

October 19: MS4, 3 p.m.

October 19: Shelter Island Library’s Board of Trustees meeting, library lower level, 7 p.m.

October 19: CAC, 7:30 p.m.

October 20: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
October 20: Fire Commissioners budget hearing, Center firehouse, 7 p.m.

October 20: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

October 21: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.

October 23: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.