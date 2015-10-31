What is that?

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Janet Zabel called and recognized “the wishing well” (see below) from in front of Shelter Island Wines & Spirits on Bridge Street or New York State Road 114.

We asked Billy of the liquor store, who said, “The sign was Towny’s [Montant] idea. It really bugs him. About once a month, seven or eight guys in hard hats come and stare into it.”

Capt. C. Stone was all over it: “Towny’s wishing well, next to the loading zone.”

Tom Speeches also weighed in: “It’s given a whimsical name issued as a joke, or not, wishing the state would fix the drainage/grate that has been in disrepair since the spring.”

And Marijane Card noted that “it is a creative way for the Highway Department to get some of the [state] money to fix the roads.”