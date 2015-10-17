What is that?

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Seniors in teacher Peter Miedema’s class were on top of last week’s mystery photo (below), calling early to identify the beautiful mosaic of a ferry in the floor of the Shelter Island School’s lobby.

Karen Brush weighed in shortly after with the correct answer, followed by Capt. C. Stone, who both appreciate the beauty and craft of the tile work. It was created by teacher Stephanie Sareyani and her art class a few years ago, according to School District Clerk Jacki Dunning.

It was “part of the beautification of the lobby,” Ms. Dunning said. “For a long time, the kids wouldn’t walk on it.”