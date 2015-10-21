Varsity volleyball team claims league title

Seven really is a lucky number, especially for the Shelter Island School’s volleyball program.

With a win at Port Jefferson Tuesday, the varsity team claimed an incredible seventh consecutive undefeated league championship for the Island. But, actually, luck had nothing to do with it. Skill, teamwork and heart carried the Blue and Gray to victory.

Both the varsity and junior varsity teams finished their league contests with wins against the Port Jefferson Royals. The JV squad started slowly, but they buckled down and found their way to a 25-17 and 25-9 win, leaving the Royals stunned. The JV’s only loss in the league was against Wyandanch on Labor Day. Coach Jim Theinert was pleased when that score was evened a couple of weeks ago; the team has run off nine league wins to finish with a 9-1 record.

The varsity was quiet during their first two sets at Port Jeff, with a business-like 25-13, 25-16 start. By the third set, a 25-9 victory the smiles were wide and the chatter was flowing. All players contributed to the win and an unblemished 8-0 league record was in hand.

As we gathered for a celebratory photo after the win at Port Jefferson Tuesday, the team was happy, but our focus already had shifted to preparing for the postseason and the possibility of winning an even dozen Class D county championships. The first match will take place on November 9.