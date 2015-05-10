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Town Board honors those who serve Shelter Island

By Reporter Staff

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO Supervisor Jim Dougherty presenting a proclamation from the Town Board to Shelter Island Fire department First Assistant Chief Greg Sulahian announcing Fire Prevention Week.
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO Supervisor Jim Dougherty presenting a proclamation from the Town Board to Shelter Island Fire Department First Assistant Chief Greg Sulahian, announcing Fire Prevention Week.

The Town Board honored three groups with proclamations at its Friday meeting for service to Shelter Island.

The board named October 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week, presenting a proclamation to Shelter Island Fire Department First Assistant Chief Greg Sulahian.

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO Supervisor Dougherty presenting the proclamation to Regina Mysliborski, a counselor with the Retreat. AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO Supervisor Dougherty presenting the proclamation to Regina Mysliborski, a counselor with the Retreat.
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO Supervisor Dougherty presenting a proclamation to Regina Mysliborski, a counselor with the Retreat.

Proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the board honored the Retreat, the nonprofit domestic violence services agency that serves Shelter Island. The Retreat has 13 active volunteers, including counselor Regina Mysliborski, from the Island.

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO Towny Montant, left, with Supervisor Jim Dougherty, receiving the proclamation declaring Octoberr as Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Shelter Island.
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO Towny Montant, left, with Supervisor Jim Dougherty, receiving the proclamation declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Shelter Island.

The board proclaimed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month on the Island , and named October 17 as “Pink Day,” encouraging all Islanders to wear pink. Towny Montant, who has been a strong advocate for  education and extensive testing of breast tissue density, received the proclamation