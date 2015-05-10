Town Board honors those who serve Shelter Island

The Town Board honored three groups with proclamations at its Friday meeting for service to Shelter Island.

The board named October 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week, presenting a proclamation to Shelter Island Fire Department First Assistant Chief Greg Sulahian.

Proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the board honored the Retreat, the nonprofit domestic violence services agency that serves Shelter Island. The Retreat has 13 active volunteers, including counselor Regina Mysliborski, from the Island.

The board proclaimed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month on the Island , and named October 17 as “Pink Day,” encouraging all Islanders to wear pink. Towny Montant, who has been a strong advocate for education and extensive testing of breast tissue density, received the proclamation