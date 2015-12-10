This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

Pope Paul VI became the first pontiff to visit the United States, making stops in New York City and Washington, D.C. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration began testing a lunar landing research vehicle.

President Lyndon Johnson signed a $63 million bill creating the National Foundation for the Arts & Humanities.

Olympic swimmer Matt Biondi, who captured 11 medals — eight gold, two silver and one bronze in the 1984, 1988 and 1992 games — was born in Moraga, California.

The Beatles’ “Yesterday” was topping the charts in the United States.

And on Shelter Island …

50 YEARS AGO

Dredge due before year’s end.

Supervisor Evan K. Griffing in October 1965 promised Islanders that Suffolk County would be sending one of its two dredges to Island waters before the end of the year. Congdon’s Creek in Coecles Harbor was to get priority attention, Mr. Griffing said. Dredging would also occur in West Neck Harbor and Dering Harbor.

POSTSCRIPT: This month, South Ferry is gearing up for dredging after long-expressed concerns that boats could have problems on both sides of the water if conditions persist.

30 YEARS AGO

Islanders see the light 11 days after Gloria

It was October 1985 that Hurricane Gloria lashed Shelter Island, knocking out electrical lines for 98 percent of Long Island Lighting Company customers. Sixteen-hour days for LILCO workers couldn’t keep up with transformer fires and other setbacks, even with the help of linesmen from other states who arrived in New York to assist in the process.

Throughout Long Island it was the largest repair job in LILCO history. And even after 11 days, there were people still cursing the darkness on Ram Island, Westmoreland and Mashomack

POSTSCRIPT: While Joaquin spared the East End this past week, Islanders got a taste of serious storm damage when unanticipated winds and rain swept through the area in September, knocking out power for most for one to a few hours, but for others, close to a week.

20 YEARS AGO

Bad to be a farmer

Twenty years ago, Island growers were lamenting an anticipated harvest with fewer pumpkins, no peaches for pies, apples for cider or cabbage for cole slaw. They blamed it then on an abundance of white tailed deer and drought conditions that caused naturally growing foliage to shrivel and shrink.

POSTSCRIPT: This summer — until last week — was particularly dry and a burgeoning deer population is something town officials are looking for ways to curb, so it could be another rough harvest.

10 YEARS AGO

Volleyball team wins boosting season stats

Despite player injuries 10 years ago, the girls’ volleyball team was able to lift its mid-season won-loss record to 4-3 after wins against the Ross School, Pierson and Greenport/Southold. Starter Emily Johnson was out due to illness and co-captain Melissa Mundy was playing with an injured middle finger on her right hand.

“It wasn’t easy,” said Coach Jackie Brewer. “I’m proud of the girls for really hanging in there,” she said.

POSTSCRIPT: At mid season this year, the team is posting a 12-3-1 record, guaranteeing a playoff bid.

j.lane@sireporter.com