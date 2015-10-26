Thiele hails new women’s rights laws

The New York State Legislature has passed a number of measures signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo this month strengthening women’s rights, according to Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor). The new laws address:

• Women’s rights in the work place

• Ensuring equal pay for equal work

• Protecting employees against sexual harassment; providing reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees who may need adjustments in work schedules or job responsibilities

• Enacting legislation codifying Roe v. Wade into law to protect women’s right to choose

• Protecting victims of domestic violence to file online for temporary orders of protection

“The march toward full women’s equality in New York State took a big step forward,” Mr. Thiele said. “Whether at home or at work, women have historically faced unfair barriers to success, economic security and even safety,” he said.

“These new laws represent progress in making full women’s equality a reality,” the legislator said.

At the same time, he said the fight needs to continue on other issues to protect women’s rights.

j.lane@sireporter.com