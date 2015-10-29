The Island’s weekly calendar: Oct. 29 to Nov.5

Here’s what’s happening from Thursday, October 29 through Thursday, November 5.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Lego Club, Mondays, 3:15 p.m.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

Special Friday Night Dialogue, “What a Time It Was!: Leonard Lyons and the Golden Age of New York Night Life” with Jeffrey Lyons. Refreshments. Sign up in advance or call 749-0042. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

Halloween parade, hosted by Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary, 4 p.m., starting at Center firehouse. Refreshments at firehouse, followed by trick-or-treating on Smith Street. Pets welcome.

Free toy, kids, come in costume to Jack’s Marine and Toy Store, Bridge Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 749-0114.

Mysteries of the Manor, 1 to 4 p.m., Sylvester Manor, house tours, haunted hayrides, parade, treasure hunt, refreshments. $5 per person, kids 4 and under, free. Reserve house tours at 749-0626.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2

SIEF grant applications due, Shelter Island Educational Foundation grants for individuals and institutions. Available at school,

library or online at shelterislandedfoundation.org. Mail completed application to: SIEF Grants Committee, P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

Election Eve Ham Dinner, seatings at 5 and 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Take out available between 6 and 6:30 p.m. $25, adults, $10, child. Call Jean Brechter at 749-8830 for reservations or take out.

Cardboard Campout, raises money for Habitat for Humanity, National Honor Society members and students in grades 10 through 12 who raise $100 can participate. 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, school grounds. Contact NHS advisor Janine Mahoney at 749-0302, extension 133, to donate.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Election Day Luncheon and gift boutique, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Sponsored by United Presbyterian Women.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Health Matters, with Dr. Ann, half-hour lecture on autoimmune diseases, followed by Q & A, Shelter Island Library, 10:15 a.m. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 31: Village of Dering Harbor Zoning Board of Appeals, public hearing, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

November 2: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

November 3: All town buildings closed.

November 4: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

November 4: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

November 4: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.