The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from October 8 through October 14.



EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250. Through October.

Lego Club, Mondays, 3:15 p.m. Resumes October 26.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Origami Club, for adults, Thursdays, 12 noon. Begins October 15.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. No storytime October 24.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

Library voter registration, 2 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

Chamber of Commerce, monthly meeting, Town Hall, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

2016 Day Planner Reveal party, hosted by Friends of the Library, 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Refreshments served. Buy a Day Planner for $15, $12 for Friends’ members.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

One-day book sale, Shelter Island Library, 9:30 to 4 p.m. 749-0042.

Story and a craft, read books about autumn and make a leaf suncatcher, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Book arts workshop with Joe Reilly, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m. Free; all materials supplied. Advance registration required. Call 749-0042.

Plant and Sing, Sylvester Manor, farm activities. Continues on Sunday, October 11.

Mystery Book Club, members discuss “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

Plant and Sing, Sylvester Manor, music by the Seldom Scene and Bryan Sutton with Mike Daves, kids activities, food and beverage tents and lots more. Tickets at sylvestermanor.org.

60th annual Lions Club Scallop Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., the Pridwin. $30, adults; $15 kids 10 and under. Tickets at Shelter Island Library. Group tickets, call 209-7452 or email dinner@shelterislandLions.org. Benefits Shelter Island Preschool.

Friends of Music, baritone Dominic Inferrera, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. Post-concert reception honoring Dorothy Seiberling.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

Movies at the Library, “Invictus,” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

Health Matters, with Dr. Ann, half-hour lecture on women’s cancer screening, followed by Q & A, Shelter Island Library, 10:15 a.m. Free.

Fall hydrangeas, Garden Club of Shelter Island hosts Hilde Peters, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Free; everyone welcome. Email gardenclubsi@gmail.com for more info.

After School Nature, build a shelter, play games and make a chipmunk snack, Mashomack Preserve, 3 to 4:30 p.m. kids ages 4 and up. Call 749-1001 to save a spot. Free; donations appreciated.

Celebrity Chef, Tracy Miller’s pot roast and fixins’, 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, $30 per person. Reservations required; Call 749-0805.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 12: All Town buildings closed.

October 13: Taylor’s Island Committee,

9 a.m.

October 13: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 13: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

October 13: School Board, school boardroom, 7 p.m.

October 14: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.