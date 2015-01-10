The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 10:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250. Through October.

Lego Club, on hiatus.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

Friday Night Dialogues, “Challenges of Genealogical Research” with Frank Cunningham, 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

Vinebusters clean up, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sachem’s Woods, meet on North Ferry Road at the Islander.

DAR anniversary program, “125 Years of the NSDAR” by Jolene R. Mullen, national chair, Lineage Research Committee, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

Over the Hill softball game, SALT vs. Sweet Tomato’s, 2 p.m., Fiske Field. Proceeds benefit Shelter Island Little League. Rain date is Sunday, October 11.

Alumni concert, Pelman Music Program’s chamber musicians, 4:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center, Shore Road campus. Free. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org for information.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

SIEF grant applications available, Shelter Island Educational Foundation, individual and institutional grants. Available online at shelterislandedfoundation.org, at Shelter Island School and the library. Applications must be postmarked by Monday, November 2.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

WCC meeting, guest speakers, candidates for Town Board, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Bring a sandwich and a mug. Dessert and beverages provided. A monetary donation or a non-perishable item for the Food Pantry appreciated.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

Health Matters, with Dr. Ann, half-hour lecture on heart disease, followed by Q & A, Shelter Island Library, 10:15 a.m. Free.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

2016 Day Planner Reveal party, hosted by Friends of the Library, 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Refreshments served. Buy a Day Planner for $15, $12 for members.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Plant and Sing, Sylvester Manor, farm activities. Continues on Sunday, October 11.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 2: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

October 5: Water Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

October 6: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 7: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.