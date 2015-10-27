Shelter Island town social worker meets the public

Andrea Nydegger was introduced by Communities that Care Coordinator Marilyn Pysher to a cross section of the Island community Monday at Town Hall.

Ms. Nydegger discussed her role and enlisted support in reaching out to the community. She will work 12 hours a month on the Island, meeting people by appointment after speaking with them by phone.

She will also be able to refer them to other sources for assistance.

A full story on Ms. Nydegger and school social worker Jennifer Olsen will appear in a November issue of the Reporter.