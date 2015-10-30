Shelter Island Reporter obituary

Grace Irene Kaminsky

Former Islander, Grace Irene (Hulse) Kaminsky, age 97, passed away October 22, 2015, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Born on February 28, 1918 in Greenport to Jane Leden and Arthur Hulse, Grace lived in Greenport until her wedding day July 2, 1938, when she and her husband, John Kaminsky, came to Shelter Island where they lived for almost four decades.

In 1986, upon John’s retiring from the North Ferry Company, John and Grace moved to Orlando, Florida. Then in March 2009, they moved to Brookdale at Atrium Way, a senior continuum care community in Jacksonville.

Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband, John, in 2010, and is survived by daughters Sondra Beukema Sutton of Raymore, Missouri; Jacqueline (Dick) Young of Tampa, Florida; and Arlene (Rabon) Patterson of Jacksonville; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.