Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Dmitry Khilko, 40, of Brooklyn was ticketed on North Ferry Road on September 25 for unlicensed operation.

On September 27, Henry J. Armendinger, 50, of East Rockaway was issued a summons in the North Ferry Channel for operating a boat at an imprudent speed and causing a wake.

Sacarias A. Hernandez, 36, of Shelter Island was given a summons on Manwaring Road for driving an uninspected vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A downed tree on a Center roadway was reported on September 22; the Highway Department was notified.

A burglary alarm was activated at a Center residence on September 23; the cause was a dead battery.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the South Ferry area on September 24.

On September 25, police investigated a burglary in Menantic.

A burglary alarm at the Bridgehampton National Bank was sent off accidentally on September 25.

A caller told police on September 26 that a deer was caught in a stationary net in Silver Beach. Wildlife Rescue responded and freed the deer.

At about 3 p.m. on September 26, a Center caller complained about someone operating a loud chain saw. The caller was advised that running a chain saw on private property was not illegal. The caller also said that firewood was being stacked along a fence on the caller’s property. Police referred that matter to the Building Department.

Barking dogs were reported on September 26. When police arrived, the owner had returned home and quieted the dogs.

On September 28, police responded to a dispute in the Center and then mediated what was a misunderstanding.

Police assisted with the installation of a car seat in Cartwright on September 28.

A medical alert alarm went off in the Center on September 28; a caller had taken a fall in the home but there were no injuries.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 23, 24, and 25.