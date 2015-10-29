Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Louise E. Reeves, 33, of Shelter Island was arrested on Westmoreland Drive on a bench warrant from the Southampton Town Court on Thursday, October 22 at about 3:30 p.m. She had been charged with prostitution and public lewdness. Ms. Reeves was released in the custody of the New York State Police.

SUMMONSES

Patricio Coyago, 39, of Southampton was driving on South Cartwright Road on October 24 when he was stopped by police for speeding — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was also given a ticket for unlicensed operation. His vehicle was impounded.

ACCIDENTS

Hans Schmid of Shelter Island was driving northbound on North Ferry Road on October 26 when a deer ran out of the woods and into the passenger-side right fender, hood, grille and door of Mr. Schmid’s vehicle. Damage was estimated at over $1,000. There were no injuries.

OTHER REPORTS

A tree was reported down on a West Neck roadway on October 20; the Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

A Center resident reported on October 20 that there was a noisy ATV being operated in the neighborhood. Police heard an ATV idling for less than 30 seconds and then conducted a patrol for over 30 minutes without hearing any noise.

On October 21, a caller told police about a person believed to be a hazard driving on the roadways.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two automatic fire alarms activated at homes in the Heights and in the Cartwright area on October 21. Both were false alarms — one set off by workers sanding the floors and the second by a person sweeping the floor.

A burglary alarm was set off at a Hay Beach residence on October 21; it was activated accidentally by workers on the property.

Police received a report of fireworks in Hay Beach on October 22. The area was canvassed for hunters with negative results.

On October 24, police on patrol investigated a report of a person behaving suspiciously in the Heights. No further action was taken.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on October 24.

Gunshots were reported in Dering Harbor on October 25. Police checked the golf course and surrounding area with negative results.

On October 25, a caller reported that a motion detector had been activated inside a Heights residence. Police investigated; there was no apparent break-in. According to the blotter, the camera may have been picking up the motion of trees through the window on a windy night.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 24.