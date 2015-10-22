Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Richard P. Bornschein, 48, of Mastic Beach was arrested by the Westhampton Beach Police Department on Wednesday, October 14 at about 1 p.m. on an active bench warrant issued by Shelter Island Justice Court. He had been charged with possession of marijuana and had subsequently failed to appear in court. Shelter Island police took custody of the defendant and brought him before Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. He was released after paying a delinquent fine of $175.

On Friday, October 16 at about 10 a.m., police stopped Patrick C. Ryan, 21, of Shelter Island for speeding — 45 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Mr. Ryan was released on $100 station house bail and given an appearance ticket for Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Evan W. Matthews, 49, of Sound Beach was driving on New York Avenue on October 15 when police stopped him and gave him a ticket for speeding — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On October 15, Ariel Ramirez, 24, of the Bronx was given a summons on Grand Avenue for a turn signal violation.

Ryan J. Kasper, 42, of Rocky Point, New York was ticketed on New York Avenue on October 15 for speeding — 43 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Victor A. Veliz Contreras, 28, of Greenport was stopped on New York Avenue on October 16 and ticketed for speeding — 42 mph in a 25-mph zone. He was also given a ticket for unlicensed operation.

On October 19, Fernando Reyes-Gonzales, 30, of Albuquerque, New Mexico was given a summons on South Ferry Road for driving and using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

OTHER REPORTS

Police opened an investigation into vehicle registrations on October 13.

An injured deer in West Neck was reported on October 14; the deer had to be put down by police.

A burglary alarm was set off at a residence in Dering Harbor on October 14; it was activated by accident.

Two dogs at large were reported on October 15 — one in the Heights and a second on Smith Street in the Center. In both cases the dogs were brought to police headquarters and retrieved by their owners.

An anonymous caller told police on October 15 that youths were playing in a building under construction. Police talked to the job manager; employees were closing up for the day and no young people were on the site.

On October 16, a caller told police that a door had been reported open at the caller’s residence in the Mashomack area. Police checked the premises; there was no sign of an open door and no criminal acts noted.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 14, 16 and 19.