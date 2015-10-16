Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Stanley P. Blados, 49, was arrested in Bohemia on Thursday, October 8 at 9:50 p.m. and charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, following an investigation into a local residential burglary.

He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on his own recognizance, with the condition that he re-enter a treatment facility. Mr. Blados was transported to a facility.

He will return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Joseph R. Hansen, 56, of Islip was driving on North Ferry Road on October 8 when he was given a ticket for using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Also on the 8th, Robert R. Mathews, 49, of Houston, Texas was ticketed on North Ferry Road for failing to stop at a stop sign and for operating an unregistered trailer.

Julio Sarante-Diaz, 51, of Shelter Island was given three summonses on October 12 on North Ferry Road for operating a vehicle without a license, without insurance and with a suspended/revoked registration.

ACCIDENTS

On October 6, Robert Heimann of Shelter Island backed into a motorcycle operated by Robert E. Devoe of Shelter Island. They were stopped at a road closing due to tree work on North Ferry Road. There was minor damage to the right fender of Mr. Devoe’s motorcycle; no damage was reported to Mr. Heimann’s vehicle. Mr. Devoe had a slight injury to his leg from trying to hold the motorcycle in place.

J. H. Rodriguez-Ventura of Farmingville was driving a tractor trailer tank truck northbound around the bend on North Ferry Road, at the intersection with St. Mary’s Road, on October 8. He was unable to keep the trailer from crossing over the double lane. George H. Blados of Shelter Island was driving southbound and sideswiped the rear trailer fender. Damages were estimated at over $1,000 to the trailer and to the driver’s-side right front of Mr. Blados’ vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller told police on October 8 that people were riding ATVs on Friday and Saturday nights in the Center, making noise, sometimes until 2 a.m. The caller also complained about the number of unregistered vehicles in a neighbor’s yard. The Building Department was informed.

Police got a call about a buzzing sound coming from an electrical pole in the Center on October 9; PSEG was notified.

A caller told police on October 9 about a telephone scam involving alleged back taxes owed to the IRS.

A downed tree in Dering Harbor, blocking both lanes, was reported on October 9.

A caller reported a loud verbal dispute in a vehicle in Menantic on October 10. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

Police received a report on October 10 about an incident on October 8 when the caller was run off the road on the S turn on North Ferry Road. The driver stopped and apologized; the caller wanted the incident documented for information purposes.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on October 10.

A campfire was reported at a Menantic location on October 10. Police didn’t observe any fire or smoke from the roadway in front of the residence.

Gunshots at Hay Beach were reported on October 10; police searched the area without result.

Loud music was reported at a wedding party at the Ram’s Head Inn just before 8 p.m. on October 10; staff closed the doors to the outside to lessen the sound.

A fire alarm at a Ram Island residence on October 10 was a false alarm, according to the Shelter Island Fire Department — probably set off by a faulty detector.

A burglary alarm was activated at a HiLo house on October 10; police found no sign of any criminal activity.

Fireworks at a campfire were reported in Silver Beach on October 10. Police found a fire with very dry wood that made a crackling noise. The fire was being supervised.

Also on the 10th, a Center caller told police there was a possible intruder in his yard. Police searched the area with negative results.

A Silver Beach caller complained on October 11 that there had been some damage to a new stockade fence. He was advised that this was a civil matter.

The SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at the Presbyterian Church on October 11; it was set off by a faulty detector.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on October 11.

A caller found a dog at large in the Center and brought it to police headquarters on October 11. The owner was contacted and picked up the dog.

A fire alarm was set off at the Tavern in West Neck on October 11. The SIFD responded; smoke from putting out a candle apparently activated the alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 7 and 9.