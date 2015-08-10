Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Matthew V. Digiulio, 57, of Shelter Island was driving westbound on Ram Island Drive on Wednesday, September 30 when he ran off the roadway into a tree. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the front end of his vehicle.

Shortly after midnight he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.

Mr. Digiulio was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released without bail, in his own recognizance. He will appear in court at a later date.

On Friday, October 2 at 5:45 p.m., Orhan Birol, 74, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with harassment in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and was released on his own recognizance.

SUMMONSES

Stephen L. Clarke, 48, of Sag Harbor was driving on North Ferry Road on October 3 when he was given a summons for speeding — 49 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Stephanie Bucalo, 58, of Shelter Island was ticketed on October 3 for barking dogs — a town code violation.

ACCIDENTS

A Shelter Island motorist told police on October 1 he had hit a dog that had run out in front of his vehicle on a roadway in South Ferry Hills. The owner was contacted and said the dog is both blind and deaf. The animal hospital was notified to stand by.

OTHER REPORTS

Police stopped a motorist for a cellphone violation in the Center on September 29 and noticed that a child was in an improperly fitted car seat. The car seat was removed and adjusted; the driver was advised about the proper use and issued a warning.

A number of trees and limbs were reported down during the week. A tree and limb were reported blocking Center roadways on September 30. Also on the 30th, a limb fell on wires in the Heights; PSEG was notified.

On October 2, a large tree blocked both lanes of a Center road; the Highway Department was informed.

Three reports of tree limbs falling on wires on Ram Island and in the Center were received on October 3; PSEG and Verizon were notified.

Incidents of adrift and sinking boats also dominated the blotter during the past week.

Two boats were reported sinking in Cartwright on September 30. The owners were notified.

Also on September 30, a skiff was reported capsized at its mooring in the Heights, and on the same day, a boat broke away from its mooring in West Neck Creek and was adrift.

A small boat washed onto a Cartwright resident’s dock during the storm on October 2. The boat was secured until a marine unit could follow up.

Also on the 2nd, a sailboat was reported adrift in West Neck Bay. The boat was temporarily secured to a floating dock.

On October 3, a sailboat overturned near Cornelius Point in Greenport. The owner was given an escort to the North Ferry. The boat was secured on the beach.

Police received an anonymous report on October 4that a large powerboat was sinking at its mooring in Dering Harbor.

Police investigated a report on September 30 that someone was using a flashlight at night to look at a boat trailer parked on the roadway. Police found no signs of any criminal activity.

A broken piling in Cartwright was reported on October 1.

On October 1, police responded to a case of harassment in Cartwright.

A transformer malfunction caused a power failure in a Center neighborhood on October 2. PSEG responded.

Police received numerous reports of fireworks being shot off in the Center on October 3. Police advised the persons involved that possession and discharge of fireworks was illegal.

A landlord was advised on October 4 that a rental problem was civil in nature.

An injured rabbit was reported in the Center on October 5. The animal was dead when police arrived.

Two burglary alarms were activated at residences in the Center on September 30 and October 2. All exterior doors and windows were checked in one case and there were no signs of entry or criminal activity; in the second, weather may have set off a false alarm.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two automatic fire alarms at homes in Tarkettle and Silver Beach on October 2 and 4. One may have been caused by a power surge during a storm; the other was a false alarm, due to a problem with the control panel.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 29 and one case to Southampton Hospital on the same day. An EMS team responded to a case on October 2 but transport and further medical assistance were refused.