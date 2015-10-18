Shelter Island Library budget vote passes with ease

Island voters resoundingly approved the Shelter Island Public Library’s proposed 2016 budget on Saturday by a vote of 106 to 9.

Library Director Terry Lucas’s first year at the helm has been a successful one, capped by the green lighting of a budget that will raise $582,346 in taxes to support a $679,720 overall spending plan. Other revenue comes from contributions, fundraising events, fines and interest income.

Ms. Lucas said after the vote she was grateful and relieved.

“I was really nervous since it was my first budget,” the director said. “I’m going home, put my feet up and take a deep breath.”