Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the September 28 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Kathleen E. Gaffney of New York City was fined $100 for failure to wear a PFD on board a boat.

David H. Kelleran of South Salem was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $93 for a boat registration violation.

Charles E. Lewis of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $125 for disorderly conduct. Charges of petit larceny; criminal trespass in the 2nd degree, reduced from burglary in the 3rd degree; and criminal mischief in the 4th degree, reduced from criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, were dismissed as covered in the plea.

Anthony J. Montella of Sanibel, Florida was fined $100 plus $93 for a turn signal violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Aidan R. Poleshuk of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation. A registration violation was dismissed as covered. In a separate case, he was fined $75 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a speeding charge — 55 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Carolyn A. Rusin of New York City was fined $150 plus $93 for a turn signal violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Daniel C. Schonfeld of New York City was fined $100 plus $93 for driving without a license, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. A charge of driving with a suspended registration was dismissed as covered.

Jeffrey R. Verhalen of Sag Harbor was fined $250 for a nautical violation — towing a skier without an observer.

Belfor A. Villa of East Hampton was fined $300 plus $93 for unlicensed operation.

Twenty-three cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.