Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the September 14 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Steven J. Avelli of Riverhead was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of speeding — 44 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Thomas H. Cassidy of Loudonville, New York was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding — 45 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Michael J. Crofton of New Canaan, Connecticut was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. His license was suspended for 90 days.

Eric W. Dolny of Summit, New Jersey was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Laura G. Durand of East Hampton was fined $40 plus $93 for a registration violation, reduced from a charge of driving with a suspended registration.

Jose A. Jimenez of Jackson Heights and Luis H. Meia Arias of Hightstown, New Jersey were each fined $25 for taking undersized scup.

Nicholas J. Lentini of Mattituck was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. His license was suspended for 90 days. Charges of failure to keep right and driving at an imprudent speed were dismissed as covered in the plea.

Charles E. Margaritas of Southampton was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of following too closely.

Joseph M. Mazza of South Salem, New York was fined $100 for operating a boat at over 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchorage.

Michael J. McLaughlin of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts was fined $100 for using his boat to tow someone without an observer.

Bailey M. O’Brien of Odessa, Florida was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. His license was suspended for 90 days. Turn signal and lane violations were dismissed as covered in the plea.

Cathleen J. Parsons of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Steven G. Rudolph of Garden City was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. His license was suspended for 90 days. A speeding charge — 70 mph in a 35-mph zone — and a lane violation were dismissed as covered.

Jonathan M. Satovsky of Sands Point was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a speeding charge — 45 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Ashley E. Svendsen of Miller Place was fined $75 plus $93 for unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Katherine G. Wright of Brooklyn was fined $50 plus $93 for a registration violation, reduced from a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Brooke Weingarten of New York City was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation.

There were three fines for violation of town codes. Ida A. Franzoni of Shelter Island was fined $25 for having an expired inspection, Carol Galligan of Shelter Island was fined $20 for parking without a permit, and the Beach House LLC of Shelter Island was fined $900 for over-ccupancy.

Twenty-four cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 25 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one at the request of the court.