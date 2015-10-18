Shelter Island golf team crosses the moat

The Shelter Island School golf team traveled to Island’s End Golf Club Monday, October 12 to play a return match against the Southold/Greenport team.

Three weeks ago, the Indians lost a squeaker to this team by just 2 strokes. But the Islanders knew if they played a little better than the home match, they’d be in good shape.

Not only did they play a little better, they managed to chop 20 strokes off their last performance with a team score of 224. That would be a little better than 45 per player for the nine holes and their best overall accomplishment so far by 10 strokes.

David Fujita’s Southold/Greenport team also had its best total performance of the year and deserves to be congratulated. The Clippers assembled a total team effort of 212 and the team averaged better than 43 shots per player for the nine holes.

The Indians number-one man, freshman Nicholas Young, shot 38 again to defeat the Clippers’ number one, Bobby Van Mater, by one shot. Young also defeated their number one at home by 7 shots and all in all, is performing well against all teams’ number-one players.

Richard Ruscica, playing in the number three position, turned in his best performance of the year with a 40. His round was good enough to tie Brendan Walker of the Clippers.

Henry Lang, playing the Clippers number-four player, Matt Tuthill, was not to be outdone by his buddy, Richard. Lang also turned in his best performance of the season with a 41, tying Tuthill.

Daniel Martin and Lucas Quigley-Dunning, playing five and six man, lost tough ones by only 2 shots each. Posting victories for the Clippers in those matches were Xavier Kahn and Charlie Poliwoda.

Owen Gibbs asked to be pulled out of the number six position just before tee off because of problems with his leg. Problem or no problem, Gibbs went on to defeat his man by 7 shots, firing his best of the season, a 45.

A loss is a loss, but for a varsity team with only two seniors and the remainder of the team made up of 7th through 9th graders, they are moving fast. They have two more matches this week with teams they have already beaten this year and the final match of the season will be next Tuesday against Riverhead.

Go Indians!