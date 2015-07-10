Shelter Island Day Planner celebrities revealed

Seventeen Island “notables” are featured in the Shelter Island Friends of the Library’s 2016 Day Planner.

Their identities, a closely guarded secret, will be revealed at Friday Night Dialogues at the Library on October 9 at 7 p.m. in the library’s lower level Community Room.

The models will be special guests at the event and available to sign the Day Planners. Friends’ Board member Tracy McCarthy will reveal the identity of each celebrity month by month.

Refreshments will be served.

The idea for the Day Planner, now in its third year, was developed by Ms. McCarthy and the former Friends’ chair, Sue Hine. They identified the cast of characters and also asked for suggestions from the community.

They either think of a book that would be a good fit and match up a local star, or they come up with an Islander and then find a classic book to fit his or her personality. “We felt it was a good tie-in to the library as a fundraiser/friendraiser for the Friends,” Ms. McCarthy said.

Three Shelter Island photographers contributed to the Planner — Mary Ellen McGayhey, Eleanor Labrozzi and Reid Baker.

Copies of the Day Planner will be available for purchase at Friday Night Dialogues on October 9 and, after that date, at the circulation desk at the library. The cost is $12 for Friends of the Library and $15 for non-members.

Coming up: “The Algonguin Round Table” by local author Kevin Fitzpatrick on October 16.

On October 30, the Community Room will be transformed into a nightclub where film critic Jeffrey Lyons will talk about his recently published book, “What a Time It Was!: Leonard Lyons and the Golden Age of New York Nightlife.” Appropriate refreshments will be served.