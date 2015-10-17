Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk in photos

Sunny skies and winds out of the west at over 15 mph greeted the runners and walkers of the 16th annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk at Crescent Beach on Saturday. The race was run to support breast cancer awareness.

Just before the starting gun, Dr. Frank Adipietro, master of ceremonies of the event, encouraged the runners and walkers. “The wind will be at your back the last part of the race,” he said. “The wind will pick you up.”

He added that the race was dedicated to survivors and “to those who have lost their courageous battle with this deadly disease … Choose hope!”