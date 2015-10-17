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Around the Island

Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk in photos

By JoAnn Kirkland

JOANN KIRKLAND PHOTOS| The start of the race.
JOANN KIRKLAND PHOTOS| All smiles at the start of the race.

Sunny skies and winds out of the west at over 15 mph greeted the runners and walkers of the 16th annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk at Crescent Beach on Saturday. The race was run to support breast cancer awareness.

Just before the starting gun, Dr. Frank Adipietro, master of ceremonies of the event, encouraged the runners and walkers. “The wind will be at your back the last part of the race,” he said.  “The wind will pick you up.”

He added that the race was dedicated to survivors and “to those who have lost their courageous battle with this deadly disease  …  Choose hope!”

 

 

Kristina was the fastest Islander woman.
Kristina Majdisova was the fastest Island woman.
Annmarie Seddio was the fastest breast cancer survivor
Annmarie Seddio was the fastest breast cancer survivor.
Islander Louise Clark was the fastest walker and breast cancer survivor
Islander Louise Clark was the fastest walker and breast cancer survivor.
The Shelter Island cross country team ran this year's race as a team.
The Shelter Island School cross country team ran this year’s race as a team.
Harrison Weslek heads for the finish line.
Harrison Weslek heads for the finish line.

cute mom and daughter

One tired puppy. And friends.
One tired puppy. And friends.
The Daisies lead the Pledge of Allegiance with an assist from Dr. Frank.
The Daisies led the Pledge of Allegiance with an assist from Dr. Frank.
Eastern Long Island Hospital fielded the biggest team with over 60 members.
Eastern Long Island Hospital fielded the biggest team, with over 60 members.
Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro and fastest woman runner Kristina Martin at the end of another great 5K.
Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro and fastest woman runner Kristina Majdisova at the end of another great 5K.