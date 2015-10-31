Richard’s Almanac: Help for seniors with home heating bills

I was at the library last week when I was approached by a well-known Island senior citizen and asked why the paper does not print more information that is vital for the very large senior population on the Island.

I immediately became defensive and listed all the programs available to Island seniors that I have written about in this column. But if it’s not getting across, I’ll have to start letting everyone know what’s available.

I met with Senior Citizens Foundation President Sy Weissman and discussed this matter. Sy suggested that I devote part of this column each week to a brief explanation of a specific service available for Island seniors.

“With winter coming, people should be aware that there’s financial help available for those who have trouble paying their heating bills,” he explained. “The Foundation will pay heating bills for those who meet the need criteria, which we can get from the assessor’s office and the STAR applications.”

If you think you qualify, call Henrietta Roberts at the Office of Senior Services at 749-1059 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All information will be confidential.

On another subject, I had a situation occur last week that might provide a good lesson for seniors. It has to do with homeowners insurance and the reasons for not switching insurance companies just to save a few bucks.

Last August, I was helping my 94-year-old mother go through her bills when I noticed an increase in her homeowners insurance bill. Trying to be helpful, I told her I’d shop around for a lower rate. I found one and she signed up.

Last week she received a cancellation notice from the new company. Apparently, the house did not meet their standards. I called the company that previously insured the house; they would not take her back because I had cancelled the policy.

Now I am trying to find another company for my mother who has never made a claim in her almost 60 years of ownership of the house.

This process is very aggravating and could have been avoided if I had just left well enough alone.