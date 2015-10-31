Pumpkin mania at the library

A smorgasbord of pumpkins greeted 28 kids who descended on the Shelter Island Library last Friday. With lots of ‘quality control tasting,’ the kids used Twizzlers, marshmallows and candy corn to decorate.

Librarian Jocelyn Ozolins, staff member Sandra Waldner, teacher’s assistant Natalie Regan and student volunteer Lily Garrison oversaw the activity.

Most of the students were part of the newly formed after-school program sponsored by the town.

The pumpkins were donated by Schmidt’s and Al Kilb.

When Ms. Ozolins asked, ‘Who wants their picture in the paper?’ every kid grabbed their creation and posed.