Plant & Sing at Sylvester Manor this weekend

Sylvester Manor’s Plant & Sing festival is back this year. Rain or shine, head over to Windmill Field.

The weekend begins on Saturday, October 10 at 6 p.m. with a crab boil and an old-time jam at the farmstand.

Festival gates open on Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m.. There will be food and beverage tents and a children’s tent featuring the Perlman Music Program’s Instrument Petting Zoo, crafts and face painting.

The Manor’s own Edith and Bennett will kick off the festival, followed by Bryan Sutton and Michael Daves. Headliner the Seldom Scene will take the stage last.

Swing your partner at the contra dance featuring Ed Howe of Perpetual e-Motion then join in the late night songs around the campfire.

Volunteers are needed too. Get free admission, a food voucher, a T-shirt and a chance to be part of the Manor crew for a day. Register at the Plant & Sing website or call the Manor office at 749-0626.

Tickets for the festival are available online at plantandsing.com.

Festival schedule

Saturday, October 10

6 p.m. Crab boil at the farmstand: $25 per person, Dinner, shucking garlic and worksongs led by Edith and Bennett

Sunday, October 11

8 a.m. Volunteer breakfast

9 a.m. -noon Garlic planting in Windmill Field

3 p.m. Festival gates open

Food trucks from Sea Bean of Montauk, Vine Street Café and Hayground. A beverage tent featuring Wolffer wines and Southampton Publick House beer

4 p.m. Edith and Bennett will kick off the festival

4:15 p.m. Bryan Sutton and Michael Daves

5:15 p.m. The Seldom Scene – Headliner

7 p.m. Ed Howe’s Ramblers, contra dance