Over the Hill? Never!

If the score of 19 to 18 seems a little high for a softball game, it’s because it represented the score of Sunday’s Jack Cahill Memorial Over the Hill Softball Game between winner SALT and the Sweet Tomato’s team at Fiske Field.

The Shelter Island Little League was the beneficiary of proceeds from the event, with the game raising close to $900.

“There’s not a lot of guys who can still pitch and throw,” said organizer Chuck Kraus. And on a field that was soggy from several days of rain, pitching and fielding were difficult, he added.

Ben Jones, one of the managers of the original Over the Hill Softball teams, threw out the first pitch.

There was a lot of “game playing” between the teams and it wasn’t all softball, Mr. Kraus said.

Members of SALT’s team hid bats belonging to Sweet Tomato’s, he said.

Kathleen Lynch was on hand to introduce the players and Mary Rando hosted a buffet for the teams after the game.