October data reflects rise in most test well water levels

In what is typically a period of recharge for the aquifer, the latest report from the United States Geological Survey shows increases in 10 well water levels with decreases in only three, according to Water Advisory Committee member Ken Pysher. Six of the 13 test wells are showing below average levels for October, but all 13 are above their lowest October readings, Mr. Pysher said.

He pronounced the latest report “a very positive trend for our aquifer.”

The 10 wells that recorded increases from September readings are Manhanset, north of Cobbetts Lane; Rocky Point Avenue at Belvedere; Big Ram Island; Brander Parkway at Lilliput Lane; Menantic Road at Evans; Deer Park Lane; Little Ram Island; Dering Harbor Village; Hay Beach; and Shorewood.

Wells at Manwaring Road and Route 114, North Ferry Road at Congdon Road and Shelter Island Heights saw a drop in water levels from the September readings.

j.lane@sireporter.com