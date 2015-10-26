North Ferry delays persist at Greenport terminal

If you’re a regular North Ferry passenger still bothered by long lines from Greenport, don’t expect relief anytime soon.

Problems typical of summer traffic have persisted into the fall and are now complicated by school bus regulations, according to Greenport Mayor George Hubbard.

New York State requires school buses to pick up students at their houses. There are houses on the west side of Third Street where buses picking up the children are then blocked because of the ferry line traffic, Mr. Hubbard said.

Adding to the problem, there are persistently long ferry lines on weekday mornings heading from Greenport to Shelter Island.

In the past, waiting time to board the ferry has been reasonable this time of year, but this September and October there have been major morning backups for an hour or more.

North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt speculated the delays result from more vehicles using the ferry to cut across Shelter Island to the Hamptons.

There’s no solution except drivers should leave earlier or later to avoid that heavy traffic period of around 8 a.m. Mr. Hunt said.

With persistent problems in Greenport, both Mr. Hunt and Mr. Hubbard have promised to seek solutions working with the Southold Transportation Commission (STC).

Mr. Hunt reached out to Mr. Hubbard this fall to ask that a meeting be set with the STC, but the mayor said by the time he could approach the commission, it was too late to get it on this month’s agenda.

It will be at least November before a meeting is held, he said.

“If it’s going to continue like that, they’re going to have to take steps,” Mr. Hubbard said about North Ferry’s long delays.