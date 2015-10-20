More than $24,000 raised for cancer charities at Island’s 5K

Some were cancer survivors. Others were relatives or friends of those who had either survived or lost their battles to cancer. Still others participated in Saturday’s Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk just because they wanted to do their part to raise money for organizations dedicated to providing services to improve women’s health.

Under a sunny sky, and despite winds whipping the racers at some points along the course, most pronounced it a perfect day for running.

Townsend Montant, who lost his wife Teresa to breast cancer four years ago, acknowledged he had ordered the weather for the race.

Before honoring finishers in the race, Director Mary Ellen Adipietro called for a moment of silence to remember four Islanders who died of cancer during the past year — David Kraus, Brian Bumsted, David Roberts and Jack Comer.

Two-time cancer survivor Ginny Gibbs was honored. Ms. Gibbbs reminded the crowd that early detection is what saved her life. “Angel of the Year” Tina Kraus was also honored for her 16 years of work with the 5K organizing committee and caring for her brother David while he was battling cancer.

After bills are paid, the event will net more than $24,000, according to Ms. Adipietro. Linda Zavatto brought in the most money at $6,235. Profits benefit the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Cancers and Lucia’s Angels.

Dr. Frank Adipietro, the voice of the annual 5K, greeted runners and walkers at the start, encouraging them and calling their times at the finish line. He also brought with him 61 colleagues from Eastern Long Island Hospital constituting the largest team in the race.

Dr. Frank, sporting his traditional pink bow tie, encouraged runners and walkers as they neared the finish line.

Why did they opt to run or walk this race?

Honore Cavaco of Wading River survived breast cancer two years ago. She’s determined to participate in events that raise money to help others who need the services and support groups that helped her.

“It’s a great testament to a great cause,” she said about the 5K Run/Walk that she walked wth her daughter, also named Honore, 13. Son John, 9, was running.

“Fight Like A Girl” is an organization she continues to support because it assists those battling cancer and other diseases. because It’s an organization, Honore said, where patients and their families can find encouragement, hope and assistance.

Kathleen Kilbride, 58, of Cutchogue ran the 5K in past years with a group of friends who couldn’t be with her this year, so she enticed her husband, David, to run with her.

Her initial motivation was to support a friend whose 28-year-old daughter is a breast cancer survivor. Ms. Kilbride was the third woman to cross the finish line Saturday with a time of 22:34.

A name well known to Islanders is Chris Carey, son of former Governor Hugh Carey. His mother Helen lost her battle with breast cancer in 1974. For the Carey family, 5K day is a family event, he said.

Just returned from their honeymoon, New York City residents Connor and Katie Dougherty had never been to Shelter Island.

“It’s a great cause,” Mr. Dougherty said about their decision to run this particular race. They planned to follow up by attending Oktoberfest at the Ram’s Head Inn.

Western Bascome III, amemeber of the Shelter Island Fire Department who lives at an Independent Group Home in Southold, traditionally runs this race. “I never knew I could keep going,” he said, but he finished the race at 34:10.

Annmarie Seddio at 24:31 and John Arnell at 27:01 were the top cancer survivor runners from the Island to cross the finish line, they were. Top Island survivor walkers were Louise O’Regan Clark at 34:10 and Martin Dempsey at 51:34.

While there were several parents with strollers who started the race, many handed them off to friends or relatives before the race ended.

The same was true of dogs, with only five crossing the finish line. First among them was Chase Adipietro, but dogs’ times weren’t counted.