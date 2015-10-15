Library budget vote set for Saturday

Voters will decide Saturday if they’re willing to spend an additional 88 cents per household in 2016 to support the Shelter Island Public Library.

That’s what the anticipated tax hike per median household is projected to be if voters say yes to a proposition to raise $582,346 in taxes to support a $679,720 overall spending plan. Other revenues come from contributions, fundraising events, fines and interest income.

“It’s the smallest increase in several years,” Library Director Terry Lucas said.

Increases in spending total $29,000, allowing for increased hours of operation, expanded daytime programs for adults and Massive Open Online Courses in literature, art, music and other specialties.

Currently the library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, but closes at 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The new budget would allow the library to stay open until 7 p.m. on those nights.

There’s a slight increase to cover staff raises, employee benefits and taxes. That budget line for a staff of 13 people, would go from $447,926 to $449,337.

Books and other media are projected to cost $57,800, up from $52,350.

On the capital spending side, Ms. Lucas said there are plans to spend $15,000, up from $10,000 in the current year’s budget, toward paving the parking lot and repairs or possible replacement of the roof as well as some interior painting and carpet replacement.

Voting takes place Saturday, October 17 in the Library Community Room between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.