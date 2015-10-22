Island weekly calendar: Oct. 22-31

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250. Through October.

Lego Club, Mondays, 3:15 p.m. Resumes October 26.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. No storytime October 24.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

Paint a pumpkin, for kids, 3:15 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Registration required; call 749-0042.

Library Book Club, members discuss “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

Halloween party for kids, 1 to 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested; sign up at the library or call 749-0042.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Music program’s students and alumni, 5 p.m., Clark Arts Center, Shore Road campus. Free, no reservations necessary. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org for more info.

Nature’s Halloween Trail, Mashomack Preserve, arrive anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m., allow 30 minutes to complete trail. Rain or shine. All ages welcome; children should be accompanied by an adult. Bring a flashlight. Refreshments. 749-1001.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

Tree Tour, 11 a.m. to noon, sponsored by Friends of Trees. Children welcome. Meet at Legion Hall. RSVP to sifriendsoftrees@gmail.com or call Tim Purtell at 749-3225. Rain date is Saturday, October 31, 10 to 11 a.m.

Candidate Forum, sponsored by League of Women Voters and Shelter Island Association, School auditorium, 1 to 3 p.m.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Music Program. 2:30 p.m. See October 24 listing.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

Movies at the Library, “Bulworth,” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Community Chorus rehearsal for holiday concert, 7 p.m. Presbyterian Church. New members welcome.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

Health Matters, with Dr. Ann, half-hour lecture on Lyme disease, followed by Q & A, Shelter Island Library, 10:15 a.m. Free.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

A special Friday Night Dialogue, “What a Time It Was!: Leonard Lyons and the Golden Age of New York Night Life” with Jeffrey Lyons.

Refreshments. Sign up in advance or call 749-0042. Free.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

Halloween parade, 4 p.m., starting at Center firehouse, followed by trick-or-treating on Smith Street. Pets welcome.

Mysteries of the Manor, 1 to 4 p.m., Sylvester Manor, house tours, haunted hayrides, parade, treasure hunt, refreshments. $5 per person; kids 4 and under, free. Reserve house tours at 749-0626.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 23: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

October 26: Community Housing, 7 p.m.

October 26: Fire Commissioners budget hearing, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

October 27: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.