Island weekly calendar: Oct. 22-31
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.
Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250. Through October.
Lego Club, Mondays, 3:15 p.m. Resumes October 26.
Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. No storytime October 24.
Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22
Paint a pumpkin, for kids, 3:15 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Registration required; call 749-0042.
Library Book Club, members discuss “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24
Halloween party for kids, 1 to 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested; sign up at the library or call 749-0042.
Works in Progress concert, Perlman Music program’s students and alumni, 5 p.m., Clark Arts Center, Shore Road campus. Free, no reservations necessary. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org for more info.
Nature’s Halloween Trail, Mashomack Preserve, arrive anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m., allow 30 minutes to complete trail. Rain or shine. All ages welcome; children should be accompanied by an adult. Bring a flashlight. Refreshments. 749-1001.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25
Tree Tour, 11 a.m. to noon, sponsored by Friends of Trees. Children welcome. Meet at Legion Hall. RSVP to sifriendsoftrees@gmail.com or call Tim Purtell at 749-3225. Rain date is Saturday, October 31, 10 to 11 a.m.
Candidate Forum, sponsored by League of Women Voters and Shelter Island Association, School auditorium, 1 to 3 p.m.
Works in Progress concert, Perlman Music Program. 2:30 p.m. See October 24 listing.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27
Movies at the Library, “Bulworth,” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.
Community Chorus rehearsal for holiday concert, 7 p.m. Presbyterian Church. New members welcome.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28
Health Matters, with Dr. Ann, half-hour lecture on Lyme disease, followed by Q & A, Shelter Island Library, 10:15 a.m. Free.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30
A special Friday Night Dialogue, “What a Time It Was!: Leonard Lyons and the Golden Age of New York Night Life” with Jeffrey Lyons.
Refreshments. Sign up in advance or call 749-0042. Free.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31
Halloween parade, 4 p.m., starting at Center firehouse, followed by trick-or-treating on Smith Street. Pets welcome.
Mysteries of the Manor, 1 to 4 p.m., Sylvester Manor, house tours, haunted hayrides, parade, treasure hunt, refreshments. $5 per person; kids 4 and under, free. Reserve house tours at 749-0626.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
October 23: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.
October 26: Community Housing, 7 p.m.
October 26: Fire Commissioners budget hearing, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.
October 27: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.