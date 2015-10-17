Commander Cody’s thanks customers with anniversary party

How do you thank your customers for your most successful season ever? Easy, you throw a party and invite them all.

That’s what Jim Hayward, the owner of Commander Cody’s Fish Shoppe on the Island is doing Sunday.

“Usually at the end of the season we have a celebration, sort of a customer appreciation thing,” explained Mr. Hayward, a.k.a. the Commander. “But this year is our 25th anniversary, too, so we decided to do everything all at once. It’s a Customer Appreciation/25th Anniversary Party.”

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