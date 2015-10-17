Column: And that reminds me … Slouching towards Washington

If you find yourself engaged in a spirited conversation about presidential elections or politics in general, you might consider raising a question that I like to bring up on such occasions.

Preface the question with a bit of background information and if you’re in a puckish mood and feel like showing off a little you could begin with the opening phrase from a famous speech. To wit: Four score and seven years ago — slight pause here for effect — Herbert Hoover became the third straight Republican to be elected President.

Then ask the question: From our vantage of nearly nine decades later, what is the most noteworthy aspect of that 1928 campaign?

The response you’re most likely to get is that Alfred E. Smith, Hoover’s Democratic opponent that year, was the first Catholic to be nominated by either major party for the big job in Washington.

To which you reply with a nod and a smug smile as you quote the familiar line from those incessant GEICO television commercials: “Yeah, everybody knows that.” And go on to say that was not the answer you had in mind.

Then, sensing a growing irritation with your know-it-all attitude, you quickly cut to the chase and hit them with the bizarre historical fact that 1928 was the last time the Republicans captured the White House without a Nixon or Bush on the national ticket.

Yes, weird, but also absolutely true. So how did such a strange and long-running pattern come to pass? Well, let us count the ways.

1932-1952: Democrats reign supreme. Franklin D. Roosevelt was victorious in four straight elections followed by Harry Truman’s improbable triumph in 1948. The latter is widely regarded as the biggest upset in our political history. Sign on White House door during those two decades: “No Republicans Need Apply.”

1952-1974: The Age of Nixon. From his early years in Congress in the mid-1940s, when he made his bones as an anti-Communist crusader, to 1974, when he was driven out of office by the Watergate scandal, Richard M. Nixon was the most dominant figure on the American political stage.

His presence in the corridors of power through that stretch lasted longer than that of Truman or Eisenhower or Kennedy or Johnson, the other gents who lived in the White House during those years.

Consider: Of the six presidential elections from 1952 through 1972, Nixon was on the national ticket in five of them — two as Ike’s veep and the other three as the nominee for the top post. His only defeat came in 1960 when he narrowly lost to John F. Kennedy, an outcome that was heartily welcomed by many Catholic voters as sweet revenge for what Hoover and the GOP did to Al Smith 32 years earlier.

1976-1980: The Carter interlude. A brief post-Watergate bonus for Democrats.

1980-2008: Bush Pere et Fils. There is no doubt that the most significant and influential Republican president during this period was Ronald Reagan. But in terms of sheer presence, the Bushes had a longer run at or near the top of the Washington power structure than any of their contemporaries.

Of the seven presidential elections over this span of time, George the Father was on the national ticket in four of them and his son, W, in two others. And between them, they served three full terms in the White House. That’s a performance even more impressive than Nixon’s achievement in this rarefied arena.

Moreover, the Bush duo has the distinction of being the first father-and-son combo to win the presidency since the early years of the republic when the Adams dynasty was in full flower.

Which pretty much brings us up to date except to note that, given the enduring force of the odd pattern that provoked these musings, Barack Obama probably thanked his lucky stars that he did not have to run in the last two elections against a GOP tandem that included a Bush.

By now, of course, we’ve already shifted our gaze to the next encounter and for awhile it looked as if the 2016 Democratic nominee would not be so fortunate. When all the squabbling and strident name-calling began a few months ago, W’s younger brother, John — who prefers to be known as Jeb! — had a solid lead over his fellow Republican rivals in the major polls. All the smart money was on Bush.

But then he suddenly had to contend with an unlikely threat from an alien sphere. Trump had entered the fray and before we could say “You’re fired!” The Donald was stealing all the campaign thunder from The Jeb!

Some doomsayers are already writing off the Bush candidacy, which is bad news for Republicans who have come to believe the historical evidence that they can’t win the White House without a Bush or Nixon on the ticket.

Being realists, they recognize that by now it’s probably too late to expect another member of the family to come charging to the rescue. So perhaps, in their desperation, they should turn their attention to the other half of the peculiar equation.

Is it possible that there’s a mute, inglorious Nixon lurking out there in the political shadows who is poised to take on the challenge? Is some rough beast, its hour come round at last, already slouching towards Washington?

He — or she — wouldn’t necessarily have to be a blood relative of the crafty leader who, in his heyday, was known as Tricky Dick. A mere namesake just might be enough to fill the bill.

As our sailor friends would no doubt put it: Any Nixon in a storm.