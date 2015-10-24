2016 Town Budget now has a 3.5 percent increase in taxes

The Town Board Friday afternoon adopted a preliminary budget that would raise taxes 3.5 percent, well below what members were projecting at the beginning of talks earlier this month.

At the same time, they increased spending for highway maintenance from the original $30,000 Supervisor Jim Dougherty had suggested to $130,000.

“That’s great. I will be able to put that to good use for our residents,” Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. told the Reporter following the meeting.

Mr. Card has told the Town Board he believes it will take about $600,000 to bring the roads up to par and was hoping he would get at least $100,000 this year.

But earlier in the week, that appeared unlikely, although the $30,000 had been raised to $65,000.

At that time, Mr. Dougherty said he was “begrudgingly” going along with that number.

The town is awaiting promised grant money that could yet add another $100,000 to $200,000 for road maintenance.

But that money has long been expected and there remains doubt whether it will flow to the town.

A public hearing on the budget has been set for Wednesday, November 4, at 1 p.m. and then Town Board members will have until November 13 to tweak the numbers further before adopting it on November 13.

Copies of the preliminary budget are expected to be available at the Town Clerk’s office Monday morning.