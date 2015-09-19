What is that?

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Two Islanders who count their blessings every September 11 identified last week’s photo (see below) as a piece of ironwork from the World Trade Center salvaged after September 11, 2001 and placed as a memorial at the side of the Center firehouse.

Kathryn A. O’Hagan wrote to say: “I’m a lucky survivor. I worked on the 73rd floor of 2 World Trade Center from 1997 to 2001.”

Tom Speeches wrote: “I worked for American Express/Marsh McClennan/Cantor Fitzgerald for 11 years on the 94th floor of Tower One. Had I been there that day at 8:30 a.m., my usual time for work, I would not be writing to you today. A sad day for me every year, but a day of remembrances and a personal reflection of the 11 coworkers and friends who perished in their offices that horrible day.”