Varsity Island volleyballers go into week with 5-0 league record

The Port Jefferson Royals visited Shelter Island on Thursday, September 24.

The JV squad played their best match yet against the previously undefeated Royals. The visitors were shocked to find themselves on the lower end of the score as the pumped up Blue and Gray swept them 25-13, 25-15, 25-16. The varsity squads also swept their match 25-7, 25-16, 25-19. At the halfway mark of the season the teams boast a 4-1 (JV) and 5-0 (varsity) league record.

The next day Westhampton Beach came to town. The Hurricanes are a Class A school, with a historically strong volleyball program. This year they sit undefeated at the top of the very competitive League V.

With our strongest squad in several years, we wanted to challenge ourselves against their harder hitting and big blocks. The ‘Canes prevailed 25-11, 28-26, 11-25 and 25-16 while giving us some great experience which will pay big dividends when we face similar teams in the postseason.

The JV played very well, losing the match but gaining respect in a very close, down-to-the-wire effort 25-17, 10-25, and 25-27.