Tuning up: Shelter Island music schedule

The unofficial end of summer is here, but the music doesn’t stop. There’s quite a few acts packed into the next five days, but many venues continue well into the fall and beyond.

Best bets? Don’t miss the amazing Quebecois duo, Pascal Gemme and Yann Falquet, by the creek at Sylvester Manor on Sunday, September 13.

Sylvester Manor’s annual Plant and Sing Festival on Sunday, October 11 will feature the legendary Seldom Scene, along with Grammy award-winning guitarist Bryan Sutton.

Across the moat, the Sag Harbor Music Festival happens the weekend of September 26 to 27, highlighted by the jubilee gospel group, the Fairfield Four, and also an incredible performance of “Tommy — a Bluegrass Opry” by the Hillbenders, one of the hits at SXSW this year.

Open mics abound. Check out Freshhampton on Mondays, M.K. Dowlings on Wednesdays, Bay Burger on Thursdays and Pierre’s on Sundays.

Support your local musicians and music venues.

This is “Tuning Up” signing off until next summer.

Here’s the lineup for this week:

Friday, September 4

The Shipwreck at SALT: Southold Slim, 1 to 4 p.m.; Ray Red 5 to 8 p.m.

Ram’s Head Inn: Lisa Shaw, Tom Hashagen and Doug Broder, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Perlman Music Program: Altheia Piano Trio featuring Francesa dePasquale, violin, Juliette Herlin, cello and Fei Fei Dong, piano, 7:30 p.m. $25, free for ages 18 and under. Call 212-877-5045 for information.

Saturday, September 5

The Shipwreck at SALT: Nick Kerzner, 1 to 4 p.m.; Rick Hall, 5 to 8 p.m.

VUE at Shelter Island Country Club: Lisa Shaw, Tom Hashagen and Henry Goode Jr., 6 to 9 p.m.

Perlman Music Program: PMP alumni Areta Zhulla, violin, Jia Kim, cello, David Kaplan, piano, 7:30 p.m. $25, free for ages 18 and under. Call 212-877-5045 for information.

Sunday, September 6

The Shipwreck at SALT: Jim Preston, 1 to 4 p.m.; Scott E Hopson, 5 to 8 p.m.

Ram’s Head Inn: Sari Kessler, vocalist, with Jane Hastay, Peter Martin Weiss, Baron Lewis and John Cataletto, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

VUE at the Shelter Island Country Club: Dennis Raffelock, 6 to 9 p.m.

Presbyterian Church: Friends of Music host the Lark Quartet, 8 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

Monday, September 7

The Shipwreck at SALT: Dan Reyburn, 1 to 4 p.m.; Rob Europe, 5 to 8 p.m.